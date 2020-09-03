Resident Evil Village promises ‘spatial’ audio on PS5: a key next-gen element for Sony

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the authors of SIE Japan Studio promise fast loading times for Demon’s Souls on PS5, the authors of Resident Evil Village raise expectations on the next generation Sony audio sector.

In discussing the engine Tempest 3D AudioTech, the development team did not hesitate to define the audio as “a key feature to enhance the gaming experience next-gen di PS5“. In a brief post on the PlayStation Blog page, Jun Takeuchi, Executive Producer of the upcoming Resident Evil, expressed great enthusiasm for the feature. “It almost feels like AudioTech 3D technology has been engineered specially for horror games. – underlined, also highlighting the accessibility of technology – In the past, to get equally sound space, players had to invest a lot of time and money. Now, just put on a pair of headphones for a full 3D audio experience“.

In short, the software houses do not seem to be afraid of increasing the expectations of the public regarding the performance of the new next-gen audio system. At the same time as the team CapcomIn fact, even Guerrilla Games has expressed a marked appreciation for 3D audio, evoking the possibility of painting real ‘soundscapes’ on PlayStation 5. Waiting to hear the console in action, we continue to await official news on date and launch price of PS5.