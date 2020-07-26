Resident Evil Village: new trailer in August, for the insider Dusk Golem

Share it:

During a discussion on Twitter with fans of the Resident Evil series, the now famous insider Dusk Golem reported that, based on information obtained from an unspecified Capcom "deep throat", in August we will see a new trailer for Resident Evil Village.

Seizing the opportunity offered by one of his followers on social media, Dusk Golem reported that "I know you won't be very surprised since Capcom has already made it clear that there would be more news on RE8 in August, but yes, I confirm that there will be a new trailer for RE8 next month, along with other things". However, the insider does not specify the nature of this new movie, clarifying for example if it could be a development video diary or a gameplay trailer real.

In recent days, Dusk Golem has offered new advances on the longevity of Resident Evil Village, specifying that the title will not be the longest in the series and will last approximately as RE7 Biohazard, RE2 and RE3 but less than Resident Evil 6 and 4. For a complete overview of the contents and the playful offer of this nextgen blockbuster coming (hopefully) in 2021 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, we leave you to the deepening of Giuseppe Carrabba with all the news of Resident Evil 8 Village.