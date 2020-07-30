Resident Evil Village in VR: new rumors focus on Virtual Reality!

Share it:

After the official confirmation of the existence of Resident Evil Village, revealed to the public during the Sony conference last June, new rumors about the production emerge on the net.

From BioHazard Declassified, the same source that in recent months had correctly anticipated some information related to the Play Tests of the eighth chapter of the Capcom series, details related to an alleged new test session of the expected survival horror. Specifically, it refers to approx 30 minutes of testing on the title, conducted in the presence of Producer Peter Fabiano. The test would reveal many details about arrests, Bosses and scenarios of Resident Evil Village, but not only.

Among the information that may have been leaked, we report, once again, of a new trailer of Resident Evil Village coming soon, or during the month of August. On that occasion, Capcom may be ready to present further details on the game's storyline, including the return of an old acquaintance fans of the saga, ready to join Chris Redfield and the reveal of a great twist. The same source also reports on one VR version of Resident Evil Village ready to be presented by the development team, which would however be waiting for green light from Sony before proceeding to reveal: if this turns out to be true, it would be legitimate to hypothesize the arrival of the game right on PlayStation VR.

Find out more and find out if these too rumor will prove true, there is nothing left to do but wait!