Resident Evil Village e Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition al Tokyo Game Show: i dettagli

There are now a few days left before the digital edition of the Tokyo Game Show and many software houses are preparing to broadcast special events in live streaming.

Among the latter we also find Capcom, ready to bring to the attention of the international public intriguing news related to two upcoming games: Resident Evil Village e Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. The Asian division of the videogame giant in fact makes known the detailed program of events, which we report below.

The appointment is set for Sunday 27 September, starting from 14:00 of our local time zone, with the following schedule:

14:00 – Opening – with English translation

14:05 – Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – presentation with English translation

14:30 – Additional information 1

14:40 – Resident Evil Village – presentation with English translation

15:10 – Resident Evil Vilage – round table with guests

15:40 – Additional information 2 and closing

In the first live section dedicated to Resident Evil Village, the Producers will be present Tsuyoshi Kanda e Peter Fabiano, ready to share background on game development and news on the Resident Evil series. For the round table, the two professionals will be joined by Eiko Kano.

Following the announcement of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, the event at the Tokyo Game Show will instead be the suitable showcase to observe one gameplay session of the reissue. For the occasion, Matthew Walker (Producer), Hideaki Itsuno (Director) and Junya Kumabe (Main Planner) will be guests.