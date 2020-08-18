Resident Evil Village, between enemies and playable characters: still rumors about the next gen game

Share it:

There seems to be no stop to the continuous flow of rumors related to Resident Evil: Village, new chapter of the Capcom saga destined to land on PC and next gen.

After rumors related to Bosses, weapons and settings of RE Village, rumors return to spread, this time involving further alleged details about the title. Citing his own source who reports having taken part in a playtest held even before the launch of Resident Evil 3 Remake, is the portal Biohazardcast, relaunched by the well-known insider Dusk Golem.

According to reports, the Demo would have seen the player guide the steps of one girl armed only with a kerosene lamp and intent on finding a way out of a dark cave, similar to the caves already present in Resident Evil 7. Some would find refuge in the cavity creepy enemies, described as bipeds, covered with thick fur of high stature and with the head equipped with goat horns. Armed with a sword and able to grab and bite our character, they are indicated by the source as "Strigoi", creatures part of Eastern European folklore. The creatures, however, would be controlled by a witch residing in the cave, known as"Scarlett"Unarmed, the girl protagonist of the section has the only option of hide from view enemies, who seem to be sensitive to light: Lighting several lanterns along the way is described as the best way to get through the complex section.

As usual, please remember that we are talking about rumor, which as such do not represent official information. Therefore, all that remains is to wait for new official details on the title, perhaps through the much rumored trailer of RE Village expected in August.