Resident Evil Village and the relationship between Chris Redfield and Ethan: Capcom speaks

Players are hungry for information on Resident Evil Village, new chapter in the horror series announced during the show The Future of Gaming from Sony and specifically targeted to the next generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms, in addition to the PC.

Producers Tsuyoshi Kanda to Pete Fabiano have tried to placate it, at least partially, by spilling some interesting information in an interview granted to Famitsu, also translated for us westerners by Alex Aniel. We thus discovered, among other things, that the development is 60% complete, that the story will conclude the one started in Resident Evil 7, which the village will be a real protagonist and that it will be located somewhere in Europe (probably in Romania).

In another passage of the interview the two also focused on Chris Redfield and his relationship with Ethan, which we met in the previous chapter and is ready to make his return. To begin with, they invited all players to complete Resident Evil 7, a prerequisite for better understanding the new story. As for Chris, they claimed that it may no longer be the same hero we remembered, following the impressions of the fans, but to find out more we will have to play with it: "Many believe that Chris has lost his hero status in the trailer. Many have wondered why. Wait to play it". Surprises will also come from relationship that was established between Chris and the Ethan / Mia pairing: "It is not strange to think that a relationship has formed between them based on the experience they shared in Resident Evil 7. We hope to have given the players this impression ". The interviewee then concluded, while laughing, with the following words: "But we could exceed your expectations".

What do you think? Resident Evil Village, remember, is expected during 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. If you haven't already, retrieve the trailer for the Resident Evil Village announcement.