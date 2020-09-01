Resident Evil Village and PS5: an announcement in the pipeline for Dusk Golem

Share it:

Recently, the well-known videogame insider Dusk Golem, who correctly teased a lot of information regarding the Resident Evil series, stated that we will soon see a new PS5 event in September.

Returning to discuss this forecast, the user shared on Twitter some considerations related to the arrival of more information on Resident Evil Village. “For those who ask me about Resident Evil 8, – writes – from what I have heard, it was originally intended to be shown at the State of Play early August, but for several reasons she changed her mind. There Gamescom it was an option, but ultimately nothing came of it. My guess is that with a PS5 event incoming, they will probably show it again. I’m very curious how Capcom will handle the situation as the Tokyo Game Show is expected later this month and Resident Evil is usually there. Either way, I know there is a ad for Resident Evil 8 linked to Sony“.

At the moment, Dusk Golem has not shared further details or clues as to what the nature of this alleged “announcement” could be: on this front, therefore, all that remains is to wait for any updates. Meanwhile, Sony hasn’t confirmed any new PS5 events coming in September, although the official PS5 YouTube playlist update has caught the attention of several observers.