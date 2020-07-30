Resident Evil Village: a huge leak describes weapons, enemies, bosses and scenarios

Share it:

The editorial staff of Rely on Horror shared a huge leak on the content and gameplay of Resident Evil Village, with many anticipations pitted by a participant in the beta testing phase linked to the Resident Evil Ambassador program.

The "Biohazard Declassified" document shared by the self-styled playtester is really full of information on the next chapter of the iconic Capcom horror adventure. The RE 8 tester report starts fromanalysis of enemies faced during the test. The leak mentions the presence of human opponents of various kinds, from armored enemies to people affected by a mysterious disease that made them even more fearful and unpredictable. The weapons used range from daggers to swords, up to axes and spears. However, no further details are provided on the "werewolves" admired in the Resident Evil Village announcement trailer on PS5.

As for the settings, the playtester mentions the presence of a section to be held within the castle overlooking the village explorable by Ethan: the manor described in the leak is full of rooms to visit, each with its own structure and with a particular lighting that accentuates the mystery and tension felt by the user, especially in consideration of the presence of several closed rooms to be accessed only after having tracked the keys of the individual doors.

The playtester report continues with the description of the boss challenges, for example against one Witch able to "melt" in a slimy puddle from which one springs swarm of insects chasing Ethan as the creature floods the scenery with its stench and one disturbing laughter. In the clash, Ethan can adopt different strategies to get the better of the Witch and her killer swarm of insects, for example with the use of torches or tools that allow her to buy time while trying to escape.

Also according to what is specified by the user who would participate in this test, the hero of Resident Evil Village will be able to recover several weapons such as pistols, rifles and knives, as well as objects and perishable tools between axes, sticks and pointed tools that break after a few strokes. Without going into the merits of the advances on the plot and on the NPCs in order not to show the side to the spoilers, we limit ourselves to mentioning the part of the playtester's report that reports the presence of a inventory halfway between RE2 and RE3, as well as a plethora of elements of the scenario, such as crates, vases and wooden boxes, which can be destroyed to access other objects.

To those who follow us, we finally remember that theinsider Dusk Golem He said he was certain that there will be a new video of Resident Evil Village in August.