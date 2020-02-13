Entertainment

Resident Evil, Synopsis of the Series

February 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
After years of inertia and monotony, it seems that the franchise ‘resident Evil’Vibrates again with the intensity of yesteryear, and on three flanks at the same time.

On the one hand, the momentum that ‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’Gave the saga its original facet, the video game, has made Capcom become fundamental news again with every little news announced (or filtered) about the future ‘Resident Evil 8’. The success of the very elegant remake of ‘Resident Evil 2’In 2019 it has also helped make players more willing than ever to discover how far Umbrella and her colleagues from evil have been able to reach.

As for the film facet, and relying on the title, let's say that Paul W.S. Anderson we were not deceived in 2017 and ‘Resident Evil: Final Chapter’Is definitely the last of the interplanetary races of Jovovich mile. Now it's up to Johannes Roberts, director of '47 meters away’(2017) or‘Strangers: Night Hunt’(2018), take over a reboot that promises to return to the roots of the video game and be scary.

To continue this attack on three by the undead of Capcom, it seems that Netflix It is finalizing the preparations for a series based on the franchise of which, until now, we only knew that it would consist of eight episodes lasting one hour.

However, in Comicbook they have echoed a small error in the press area of ​​the giant of the streamig that, for a time, housed the supposed synopsis of the series that, until now, should remain hidden.

This is what could be read:

"The city of Clearfield, MD, has long been in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated giants: the Umbrella Corporation, the dismantled Asylum of Greenwood and Washington, DC. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets kept by the three will begin to be revealed at the first signs of an outbreak"

