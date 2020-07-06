Resident Evil Resistance, update coming soon: skins, maps and surprises

Share it:

Originally announced as a standalone title, Resident Evil Resistance it later turned out to be nothing less than an additional multiplayer component flanked by Capcom to the remake of the third chapter of the survival horror saga.

The buyers of Resident Evil 3 Remake therefore, they also found the opportunity to try their hand at this unprecedented adventure multiplayer with an asymmetrical structure. Inside, a small group of survivors finds themselves the victim of the perfidious plans of a mastermind, from which they will desperately have to try to escape.

Since the game's launch, the development team has added some more content via free updates. The month of May, for example, saw the introduction of the Nemesis in Resident Evil Resistance or the inclusion of the new Mastermind Nicholai Ginovaef in the game. However, support for multiplayer production has not yet ended and the official Resident Evil Twitter account reminds us of it through the twitter you find at the bottom of this news. With the latter, the Road map of the next updates. It starts with the update scheduled for 10th of July, which will add numerous skins dedicated to, among others, zombies and survivors. The month of August instead, it will offer a revised "Uptown" map. Mystery on the update of September, whose contents are still totally hidden.