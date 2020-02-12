Resident Evil Resistance: Two New Brains Announced

Share it:

The Brain, in Resident Evil: Resistance, is a very important figure. Basically, he will be in charge of sending the dangerous infected creatures to the locked characters, who will try to survive as they can. While we already knew the presence of some characters in the series that would occupy that position, such as Annette Birkin, today Capcom has announced two new characters: Alex Wesker and Ozwell Spencer.

The first of these names, Alex Wesker, will be well known to those players who have already enjoyed Resident Evil Revelations 2. Share last name with Albert Wesker, but the way they carry out their goals could not be more different. In fact, Alex tends to prefer more indirect means to achieve his goals, subjecting his subjects to psychological horrors and experiments that make him suitable for his role as Brain.

This is what Peter Fabiano, the multiplayer and Resident Evil 3 Remake producer has said about it: "Given the way Alex is portrayed in the story and in Resident Evil Revelations 2, it only made sense to include her as a Brain. She was the first character we thought of when we devised this figure. In fact, in Revelations 2, he carried out his own experiments in which he mocked his subjects by the speakers, so it fits perfectly. ".

For his part, Ozwell is one of the founders of Umbrella, and who refuses to face his own mortality while forcing others to face his own. Since Resistance is a non-canonical entry in the Resident Evil series, the team behind the game was able to have some fun with those who included as Brain. And including Ozwell is the proof of that.

Here is what Fabiano had to say about the second character: "Ozwell has been a gloomy antagonist for most of the Resident Evil series, so we thought it would be fun to bring the father of all biological weapons and Umbrella itself to the forefront. We really didn't see it before Resident Evil 5 , and this gave us the opportunity to have fun and turn it into a playable character, even if it can only be played through the cameras, like Brain. ".

