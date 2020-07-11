Resident Evil REsistance: July update with new content available

Share it:

Resident Evil REsistance, the multiplayer component included with the remake of the third chapter of the famous Capcom horror saga, has just received the July update that introduces many new skins and some corrections.

Since the launch of the game, the development team has periodically added new content through some free updates. They have previously been introduced into Resident Evil REsistance the Nemesis and the new mastermind Nicholai Ginovaef. Production support has not yet stopped and just today Capcom has released the July update for PS4, Xbox One and PC which introduces a series of new skins and many small adjustments to the game balance.

In particular, the update includes the addition of 18 weapon skins, 21 skins for the Survivors, 7 new gestures for the Survivors, 13 new sprays, 7 skins for the creatures, 3 new gestures for the zombies and 5 new voices for the Mastermind.

In addition to cosmetics, the update brings a series of changes to the balance of the individual characters that you can consult at this link. For the month of August, the development team has predicted the arrival of the "Uptown" map while the mystery of the September content remains for Resident Evil REsistance.