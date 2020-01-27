Resident Evil: Resistance is not canonical according to Capcom

Share it:

With a master distraction play we were introduced to his day Resident Evil: Resistance as a new multiplayer video game set in the popular Capcom franchise, without us knowing that we were actually watching the new multiplayer mode of Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The premise of this multiplayer is that of an experiment where survivors are subjected to waves of mutant creatures of all kinds taken from the different installments of the franchise.

The producer Peter Fabiano has clarified in a recent interview with the official PlayStation magazine that we are not facing a canonical history within the Resident Evil universe.

"Basically it is set in Racoon City with scenarios that make it impossible to marry in the current timeline (…) there will be family enemies and characters like the Master Mind".

The producer continued explaining that they decided to launch these two experiences together because thematically both stories are starring characters who try to escape from a dangerous place (which becomes a slightly crazy reason, but we bought a boat). "In addition we also wanted to accept the challenge of building a multiplayer video game in the Resident Evil universe"(This was done in the past with Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, which generated mostly negative reactions among fans).

In the same interview in which it was confirmed that the multiplayer mode will not tell canonical stories within the timeline of the Resident Evil saga, it was also clarified that Capcom did not at the time build a life-size Nemesis sculpture to later model it within this new game (something we told you a few days ago). Instead, the character was created with 3D modeling tools to imagine his appearance with much more advanced technical tools than those that existed when the original game was put up for sale.