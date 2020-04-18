Entertainment

Resident Evil: Resistance announces next playable Umbrella member

April 18, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The multiplayer mode of Resident Evil 3 Remake came in a different way than we are used to, its name is Resident Evil: Resistance and recently announced that Jill valentine He would join their ranks as a playable character. Today we have known who will be the next member of umbrella to arrive.

Capcom recently shared its content calendar, displaying a mysterious image of a male figure to come after Jill. Now it has finally been revealed who this new villain or Mastermind will be, Nicholai Ginovaef, a dangerous Umbrella agent.

This was announced by the company through its official Twitter account. Nicholai Ginovaef will arrive at Resistance sometime in May. further Capcom He has assured that he continues to work on news that will be presented in the coming months.

No further information is available about Ginovaef, other than that we know his character is the type Mastermind. New details may be revealed in a trailer, just like the Jill Valentine premiere.

On the other hand, Resident Evil 3 Remake has been a success in sales, managing to distribute more than 2 million copies in less than a week. Also, it has been speculated that the title for PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC may not have DLC.

It seems that for now, Capcom will focus on updating the content of Resistance before Resident Evil 3. If you want to know if this success is deserved, we invite you to read our analysis and find out if the horror classic is still worth it.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

