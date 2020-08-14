Resident Evil: Final Chapter, there were zombie YouTubers in the latest film with Milla Jovovich

Share it:

Tonight comes on TV Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, the last chapter of the film franchise starring Milla Jovovich inspired by the homonymous and famous videogame saga.

For the occasion we have brought together the main curiosities and the background of the production. As usual you can find them below:

Milla's daughter Ever , she was initially supposed to take part in the production of the film for only two days of filming (as the young Alicia), and without dialogue. However, at some point she was asked to replace the Red Queen as a reference for visual effects, but the crew discovered that the little girl was so good that they eventually decided to include her in the actual film . Eventually he had to learn more dialogue than anyone else in the film.

, she was initially supposed to take part in the production of the film for only two days of filming (as the young Alicia), and without dialogue. However, at some point she was asked to replace the Red Queen as a reference for visual effects, but . Eventually he had to learn more dialogue than anyone else in the film. Many actors from previous films have not been invited to return for this film, including: Sienna Guillory, Bingbing Li, Aryana Engineer, Spencer Locke, Michelle Rodriguez, Wentworth Miller, and Johann Urb. Sienna Guillory made it known on Twitter with a rather piquant tone towards the production, although she thanked the fans for their support and the positive reviews for her performance as Jill Valentine.

with a rather piquant tone towards the production, although she thanked the fans for their support and the positive reviews for her performance as Jill Valentine. Some more or less famous YouTubers went to Cape Town , in South Africa, for a convention, and had a chance to appear in the film as a zombie.

, in South Africa, for a convention, and had a chance to appear in the film as a zombie. The jeep Alice drives at the beginning of the film has a colored BSAA logo on one side: in the video game series, BSAA is a group that fights bioterrorism, and one of its founding members is Chris Redfield.

Unlike the previous film Resident Evil: Retribution (2012), which has the highest budget in the series with $ 65 million, this film holds the record for the second lowest budget with $ 40 million. The first film had a budget of only $ 33 million.

For other insights, we refer you to the curiosities about Resident Evil and a famous nude scene discarded by Resident Evil: Afterlife.