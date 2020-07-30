Resident Evil: Afterlife, the discarded scene in which Milla Jovovich had to fight naked

Share it:

Tonight the saga of Resident Evil with the new chapter Afterlife, and after the curiosities about the sexist costumes of RE: Apocalypse and the background on RE: Extinction, today we also talk about the production of this fourth episode.

One of the most fun concerns the particular consecutive strip of nudity in the saga inspired by the famous video game franchise, in particular with regards to Alice by Milla Jovovich.

Resident Evil: Afterlife it is in fact the first film in the film series in which the protagonist Alice is not naked, but always dressed. The creators of the film themselves seem to want to play on this "tradition", given that at some point Alice prepares to take off her clothes to take a shower, but immediately stops when her attention is caught by a cat peeping into the room. In the original script, however, had a completely naked fight scene which should have developed from this famous shower sequence: in the script, in fact, while Alice was in the shower she was observed by someone or something before being attacked by monsters.

The scene was inspired by another included in the very first script for the first film adaptation of Resident Evil, released in 2000 but whose original draft signed Alan B. McElroy dates back to 1997: in that story Jill Valentine was attacked by a monster during a shower.