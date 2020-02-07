Resident Evil 8 would be released in 2021 according to a new rumor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A week ago came a series of rumors about a possible Resident Evil 8. And although it is clear that Capcom will end up launching a new numbered installment of the saga, not everyone is sure if those leaks were true or not.

Although today they will have to be treated with tweezers equally, they are also very interesting. And not only are they still in the same line, presenting a game that would be set in an icy environment, but this time they dare to date the game: it would arrive in 2021.

Therefore, the title could come out within a year (in which case it would arrive with a new generation just started), or at most within two years. In any case, the new rumors tell us about a game that would again be starring Ethan Winters (from Resident Evil 7). Only, this time, he would face completely new dangers.

From lycans to the "old" zombies but updated to be adapted to the environment itself. And all in a rural setting with snow and castle included. Apparently, in a scenario that would be located in Eastern Europe. In addition, according to rumors, the game would have certain parallels with Resident Evil 4. Both by the fact of mixing classic elements of the franchise with more modern ones, as well as the development of the adventure itself.

<img alt = "6. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Coming into Resident Evil 7, the most prolific horror franchise in gaming had lost its way, gradually shifting toward action-heavy gameplay. RE6 was a low point for the mainline series, and after a five year hiatus, Capcom returned with the series ’scariest, most inventive game since RE4. For the first time in series history, RE7 used a first-person perspective, a controversial decision for the historically third-person franchise. The decision paid off, however, as RE7’s new perspective notched up the immersion, and therefore the scares, and opened the door to an even more terrifying VR experience. Despite the change in perspective and initial disconnect from the series other games, RE7 proved to be the most “Resident Evil” game in years, paving the way for this year's exceptional RE2 Remake and an exciting future for the survival horror franchise. "Class = "image screenshot" data-src = "https://sm.asapland.com/asapland_es/screenshot/b/b6-residen/b6-resident-evil-7-biohazardbbrbrcoming-into-resident-evil-7_ap9d.jpg" data -srcset = "https://sm.asapland.com/t/asapland_en/screenshot/b/b6-residen/b6-resident-evil-7-biohazardbbrbrcoming-into-resident-evil-7_ap9d.960.jpg, https: //sm.asapland.com/t/asapland_en/screenshot/b/b6-residen/b6-resident-evil-7-biohazardbbrbrcoming-into-resident-evil-7_ap9d.1920.jpg 2x "src =" data: image / svg + xml,% 3Csvg xmlns = 'http: //www.w3.org/2000/svg' viewBox = '0 0 16 9'% 3E% 3C / svg% 3E "/>

In other words, it would begin with scenarios near a town, and then move the action to a large castle. In any case, the rumors make it clear that the title could leave the number 8, although they also say that Capcom is still not clear about what to do about it.

References to enemies have also reappeared in the form of witches or spiritual entities, something that Resident Evil 7 has already begun to explore after all, although here they talk about those elements as if it were the "recovery of elements of Resident Evil 3.5 ". Indeed, of that enchanted mansion in which Leon could have been. Oh and one last very interesting detail: Chris Redfield would return, as the protagonist's support character.

Sources: Rely on Horror / Reddit