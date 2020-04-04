Resident Evil 8 would be intergenerational and in the first person

Share it:

If the information that the insider Dusk Golem has been disclosing in recent months about the next resident Evil It ends up being true then he will have shown to have gone into the Capcom kitchen, because the details he shares are numerous and very specific.

Now in his Twitter profile the user has assured that the Resident Evil that will be released in 2021 will be Resident Evil 8 but that during most of its development it was Revelations 3.

The reason I said RE8 was "years away" earlier this year is last year a RE8 was in development, & that one is years away. But Capcom didn't want a huge gap between RE7 and RE8, so that title got pushed to the side for now, & internal testing and such was super positive on Rev 3. – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

The information ensures that a Resident Evil 8 was in development that would take years to complete and that the testers reacted much better to what was shown in Revelations 3, therefore that game was given more development time and became Resident Evil 8.

The rumors about the werewolves and Ethan's return are claimed to be true, that the game will be intergenerational and that we will return to the first person. Also that many fans are going to hate him because he is going to do without classic enemies and other elements to become something else.

should be revealed within the next few months, it is first-person, and many purists are going to hate it because it's taking some serious departments in the story / enemies and the like. Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

It is mentioned that hallucinations, occultism, dementia and the feeling of not being able to trust anyone are going to be very powerful elements of the narrative. This is why Dusk Golem was playing a small game of guessing which games some of the images it published changed belonged to. Some of those games were Kolath, Resident Evil 3.5 and more that he believes are related to what Capcom intends to achieve with Resident Evil 8.

Dusk Golem believes that the game will be announced in a few months and is really confident in all the information it shares. We will know if it is true when the game is published and if it is we can confirm that the insider has good sources near or within the Japanese studio.