Resident Evil 8 will arrive within two years: will there be witches, knights and zombie wolves?

A German YouTube channel has released alleged new leaks on Resident Evil 8, the next episode of the Capcom series not yet officially announced by the Japanese publisher.

According to reports, the game would be currently in development and will be released within the next two years, it is not clear at the moment if the game will be called Resident Evil 8 or if the game will have an unnumbered title.

The new RE will be set in Eastern Europe in an apparently snowy village, the presence of a castle and a partly dark and medieval setting (even if the setting will be modern) with zombies dressed as knights is revealed, also there is also talk of witches who will hunt the protagonist, presumably Ethan.

The source also resumes the leak of the past few weeks correcting the shooting on the werewolves, announcing the presence of zombie wolves. Ultimately there is talk of a game more action than Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, more in line with the style of the DLC No Hero starring Chris Redfield.

It is difficult to know more, as well as to verify the reliability of the information reported, therefore we invite you to take everything with due precautions pending confirmation or denial by Capcom. That the reveal is expected during the year? We will find out in the coming months.