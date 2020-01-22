Resident Evil 8, rumor: has development started from scratch?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although Resident Evil 3 Remake has yet to make its debut, in the last few hours there has been a return to talk about Resident Evil 8 and other possible remakes being worked on at the Capcom studios thanks to the tweets of a well-known insider.

In fact, the chirps do not come from any user but from AestheticGamer (known as Dusk Golem on the ResetEra forums), who had previously provided information on RE3 Remake in advance. Here are the messages published by the insider:

"An old version of Resident Evil 8 was in development since the end of 2016 and was paused in 2017 due to the need for more developers on the additional content of Resident Evil 7 and on the remake of Resident Evil 2. There was therefore a RE8 version being worked on for several years. "

"In any case, all of this was canceled and the project started from scratch about 6-7 months ago, so we can say that the 'final' version of Resident Evil 8 has not been in development for even a year. Work is proceeding now quickly on reboots as assets are already ready, but don't expect to see Resident Evil 8 anytime soon. "

"In addition, there will be no other remakes of Resident Evil in the coming years after the release of RE3. Other Capcom titles will receive reboots in a similar way to what was seen with RE2 and RE3 thanks to the RE Engine and their announcement may come soon. it's also another title in the series that could be released next year, but it's not a remake or RE8. "

Regardless of the state of play, the insider points out that the time that will elapse between the remake of Resident Evil 3 and the eighth chapter will be much greater between the one that separates the remakes of the second and third episodes of the series.

This is obviously information to be taken with the pliers and, in any case, it is difficult that we can start talking about the next chapter of the saga in an official way before Resident Evil 3 arrives on the shelves, or the next April 3, 2020.

We also remind you that Capcom has recently renewed the brands of Dino Crisis, Power Stone, Darkstalkers and Bionic Commando: that among these the next remake is hidden?