Resident Evil 8 Rumor: Ethan Winters returns and the Werewolves debut?

On the YouTube channel of Residence of Evil a new video has been published with several rumors about Resident Evil 8: the eighth chapter of the horror survivor Capcom will see the return of the zombies and the protagonist Ethan Winters, and the debut of the Werewolves as enemies?

The rumors in question come from the insider Nibel, and would seem to anticipate several interesting details about Resident Evil 8.

If these leaks prove to be true, the eighth chapter of the survival horror of Capcom would see the return of the protagonist Ethan Winters, the presence of the zombie and the debut of the Werewolves as enemies to face during the adventure.

The game would also present with the first-person view, the same type of camera that was introduced in Resident Evil 7. No detail, however, regarding the possible presence of a VR mode. Finally, it seems that too Chris Redfield somehow he will be involved in the story of the eighth chapter of Resident Evil, as you can see in the video that we reported at the top of the news.

Since these are simple rumors not yet confirmed, however, we invite you to take the news with the pliers pending further official details of Capcom.

Meanwhile, according to previous rumors, it seems that Capcom is interested in making other remakes with the RE Engine, and that the development of Resident Evil 8 has started from scratch.