Resident Evil 8 could have support for PS VR

The Resident Evil saga is more fashionable than ever. In addition to continuing to connect with the past, through multiple remakes (the next could be Resident Evil 4), it also continues to innovate when it comes to offering new numbered installments. In fact, Resident Evil 7 was a good example of how to mix some ideas more typical of the original games, with the gameplay of the last ones up to that moment.

And it also introduced a very interesting novelty: compatibility with PS VR on PS4. Something that, according to new reports, could also happen with the next and so rumored Resident Evil 8. And while its compatibility with an alleged PS VR 2 cannot be ruled out, reports talk about the current system. That is, the eighth numbered installment of the franchise could be an intergenerational title and also come out on PS4.

According to the information (via Gematsu), the game would arrive in the next year 2022. And the main reason why it would be compatible with PS VR again is the fact that it would be a first-person title, as was Resident Evil 7. In addition, it points to the possibility that the current version of PlayStation VR is also compatible with PS5.

Obviously, an official confirmation from Capcom is missing, but everything seems to indicate that the vast majority of leaks in recent days come from very reliable sources. On the other hand, if confirmed, it would mean that each year a new title of the saga would appear on the market. This one in 2021 and the remake of RE4 in 2022.

If we continue with the saga but talk more about the present than the future, today we have learned that the figures for Resident Evil 3 Remake are being very good. If we focus on sales, although it does not seem that the game will reach RE 2 Remake (which has already sold more than 6 and a half million copies), it has already sold more than 2 million copies worldwide.