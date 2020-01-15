Resident Evil 3 will have more open areas than the original

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The rise of open worlds, which are present in genres hitherto unpublished, leads us to think that they can be implemented in any title. Even some survival horror have experimented with it, such as The Evil Within 2, but this will not be the case of Resident Evil 3, which Capcom He has warned that he will not have several different endings. Of course, it will have "more open areas," as assured by its producer, Peter Fabiano, emphasizing exploration, as well as action.

Explore, but … watch out for what's behind the corners

Already the original Resident Evil 3 was slightly more open than its predecessor, with the inherent limitations of the genre at the time, being something that will be emphasized in this remake that we will see in a few months. As Fabiano says, there will be "more open areas", taking advantage of the work in terms of sound design, which was already excellent in the remake of Resident Evil 2, and that will serve to convey the sensations of terror when Nemesis is close. "You can explore more than in the original, but think that you never know what is around every corner," he said.

According to Fabiano, Nemesis is now more lethal than in the original title, thanks not only to the sound, which will serve to cause tension in the player, but will have improved artificial intelligence due to the obvious progress of the hardware. "There were times when Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 were developing at the same time, and both use the RE Engine," Fabiano explains. "We have certainly taken some elements that we learned with the Resident Evil 2 Tyrant, but Nemesis is his own type of terror, and an indefatigable pursuer who uses weapons."

"Resident Evil 3 has more open areas, and one of the things that make Nemesis so scary is that it is tireless, and you never know when or where it may appear," Fabiano continues. "Sound is very important, especially in horror games, and we always work to make sure that the audio design adds to this feeling of tension. We are using some audio techniques from Resident Evil 2, and even some of the same designers from sound".

Resident Evil 3 arrives next April 3 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: Official PlayStation UK Magazine