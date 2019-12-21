Resident Evil 3 risks a postponement? Capcom explains how the development of the Remake proceeds

Share it:

During the last interview granted to Weekly Famitsu, Capcom producer Masao Kawada updated us on the current development stage of Resident Evil 3 Remake to respond indirectly to those who fear that the horror blockbuster may be at risk of postponement.

Discussing the tight launch times set for the current-gen reinterpretation of Resident Evil 3, Kawada said that the title is currently in a stage of development so advanced that it is now close to reach the Gold phase which, in videogame jargon, represents the moment in which copies of the game are printed on physical media.

Consequently, according to the Japanese executive, there is no danger of postponement: the launch date of the RE3 Remake was and continues to be scheduled for April 3, 2020 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. To further calm the hearts of Resident Evil fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of this title, the Capcom producer explains that, at present, the game is now 90% complete and that the remaining 10% of the development phase only serves to finalize the main code and make the necessary adjustments to reach the desired "version 1.0".

Kawada's clarification is accompanied by the words, always spoken by the columns of Weekly Famitsu, focused on the action nature of Resident Evil 3 Remake.