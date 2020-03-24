Resident Evil 3 Remake's knife won't break

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the Resident Evil 2 adventure we regret being forced to spend ammunition on several occasions to finish off enemies that were in the last but we could not stab because in that ramake the knives broke and that meant running out of a useful escape tool before a fatal bite. This will not happen in Resident Evil 3.

For the review of the sequel, Capcom has ensured that we have at least one knife at our disposal with which we defend when the rest of our arsenal is dry.

Producer Peter Fabiano told Game Informer how they made this decision. "We are dealing with a horror and survival game and everything breaks. You run out of bullets. Herbs are wasting. You run out of objects to use. So if you are left with nothing, what can you have? The knife. The director has always wanted to do it that way so that you at least have your trusty knife. That's something you can always trust"

In addition to offering players guaranteed escape from any hold on weaker enemies, it also opens up the possibility of re-watching full games using only the knife as a weapon. This challenge had been common among the Resident Evil community since the franchise's inception and was nearly impossible to perform in Resident Evil 2. Knife games are now not only possible, but members of the development team have already played them.

Since March 19, it is possible to play Resident Evil 3 thanks to a demo published on PC, PS4 and Xbox One that allows you to see how the return to a classic has been for the Japanese. Again they have nailed the finish, something we already had after seeing how fine and outstanding the game was last year.