Resident Evil 3 Remake will occupy 43 GB on Xbox One

Nor was it expected that it would occupy much more, taking as a reference the remake of Resident Evil 2. However, there is a small detail that can be of great interest. We refer to the fact that the weight that will occupy the discharge of Resident Evil 3 Remake on Xbox One. A total of 43 GB on the hard drive. And the detail is that half corresponds to Resident Evil: Resistance, the multiplayer mode of the title.

Therefore, both downloads are expected to be done separately, giving players the possibility to choose if they only download one of the two or if they choose to download both. At the moment there are no references for the weight that the game will occupy in the other systems (PS4 and PC), although it is expected to be similar, but the same.

As for the exact size of all the files, we can say that we are talking about 43.01 GB in total. Of those, 21.93 GB correspond to the remake, with a figure very similar to that seen in RE2 Remake. Finally, the remaining 20.47 GB are from Resident Evil: Resistance.

You can check the information yourself in the Xbox digital store, which is where the leak has occurred. Therefore, the information is very likely to be 100% reliable. Remember that the game will arrive on April 3, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. In addition, delays will hardly occur, taking into account that Capcom has ensured that the development is practically finished.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Xbox