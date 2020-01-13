Technology

Resident Evil 3 Remake will not have mercenary mode or multiple endings

January 13, 2020
Ryan Sanders
Resident Evil 3 Remake It is one of the most anticipated games for this 2020. The April 3 to PC, PS4 and Xbox One and as the months go by Capcom It is revealing new details about the features that this remake will have, in addition to those points where it will coincide with the original or in which it will innovate. Thanks to an interview granted to Playstation Magazine UK In its February 2020 edition (number 171) and collected on Reddit, we can learn new information about the title of the best known zombie saga of video games.

New information about Resident Evil 3 Remake: What do we know?

One of the points of the interview that has caused the most stir has been that of the absence of Mercenary Mode in this Remake. This is a way that both players and critics liked in the original title and that Capcom has confirmed that it will not return in the updated title. The replacement in this way is Resident Evil: Resistance, which acts as the main multiplayer component of the game.

Although the elimination of Mercenary mode is disappointing for many, it seems that Resistance points to something and is a promising game mode. It will have a 4v1 structure and the possibility that Capcom continues to update the mode after launch with new maps, characters and more makes it a game mode to consider. On the other hand, these are the rest of the news that Resident Evil 3 Remake will have:

  • Nemesis will use an improved version of AI developed to Tyrant of Resident Evil 2 Remake.
  • Sound will be very important in a city like Raccoon City. We will have to rely on him to anticipate the dangers lurking around the corner.
  • Confirmation that we will visit the streets, the shops, the Stagla gas station, the Raccoon Press offices, the hospital.
  • Nemesis was truly recreated to be scanned using photogrammetry.
  • The mutant worms will return.
  • Carlos will be playable.
  • There will be the mechanism of choice of action as in the original, which could produce different sequences of the game or an advantage over a danger.

Resident Evil 3 will be released on April 3 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. In this same interview, it was also revealed that the game will not have alternative endings as the 1999 original did. Therefore, it will be interesting to know who will fly the helicopter at the end of the game

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

