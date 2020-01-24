Resident Evil 3 Remake will have Denuvo on PC

Share it:

Opting for the PC version of games that reach the market also for consoles has its advantages. For example, thanks to the mods that the community shares as soon as the game in question comes out (and we saw it a lot in Resident Evil 2 Remake). However, it can also have some disadvantages. One of those that usually divides the community is the Denuvo anti-piracy system.

On the one hand, it is a good way to fight against piracy, which is still present in the industry today. But, on the other hand, it can also involve performance problems in the game in question. In any case, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 3 Remake for PC will incorporate it when it reaches the market on April 3, 2020.

The information comes from the game page on Steam and reveals what, after all, could be predictable. In fact, remember that the Resident Evil 2 remake also used Denuvo software. And just looking at that example, Capcom eventually withdrew it a year after launch.

Speaking also of Resident Evil 3 Remake, but changing the subject, this week has been announced the spectacular collector's edition of the game, which will reach both the PC version and PS4 and Xbox One. And apart from the title, it will come with a figure of Jill, the entire BSO or even a detailed map of Racoon City.

As for the game itself, this new version will continue in the line of reimagining the classic that we saw with RE2 Remake. And the creative team of Capcom has confirmed that this time the changes will be even more marked, with a greater prominence of the secondary characters.

On the other hand, Nemesis will also have evolved. And not only with respect to what we saw in the PSX title, but even compared to the relentless Mr. X of Resident Evil 2 Remake. In addition, it can appear at any time in the game and will have a devastating arsenal.

