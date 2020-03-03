Resident Evil 3 Remake will be very violent and bloody according to the ESRB

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What a month of April awaits us. And we do not say it anymore for the quality of the releases that will arrive (especially in the form of remakes), but also for the fear that will make us pass the "good" of Nemesis. The point is that Resident Evil 3 Remake It has already received official qualification from the ESRB (in the United States).

And apart from getting an M grade (for adults only), which was to be expected, the description suggests that this delivery will be even more violent and bloody than usual. Is the censorship in the saga over?

In fact, the description tells us about the brutality we will have to face, including executions, violent deaths and exposed organs. And it is normal to think … OK, we have seen this in the past. And it is true. However, Capcom takes several deliveries preventing this type of mutilation and scenes fall on the protagonist of the game. And, what suggests both the description of the ESRB and what has been seen in the game so far, is that this could change.

This is what the description says, in full: "This is a horror and survival action game in which players assume the role of a member of special units (Jill Valentine) while trying to escape an outbreak of zombies. From a third-person perspective, players go through various environments (for example, underground, city streets, corridors of buildings) as they avoid being attacked by zombies and large enemy creatures. Players use guns, machine guns, shotguns and explosives to defend themselves and kill creatures. Some attacks result in decapitation and / or dismemberment of enemies, often accompanied by large splashes of blood.The court scenes represent additional acts of violence: a man executed at close range; a character traversed in the chest by a creature's tentacle … A handful of areas they represent mutilated corpses / zombies with exposed organs and viscera. ".

What do you think? Will this delivery go a step further in presenting the destruction caused by the Umbrella virus in Racoon City? Soon we will leave doubts. Remember that the launch of this title is scheduled for April 3, 2020. It will reach PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Sources: Gamingbolt / ESRB