Resident Evil 3 Remake will be much more action than its predecessor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days after the announcement of the highly anticipated Resident Evil 3 remake during the last State of Play, Capcom returns to talk about the game revealing some interesting aspects related to gameplay.

At Famitsu, the producers Masao Kawada is Peter J. Fabiano have confirmed that the game will be much more eventful than the remake of the second chapter of the horror series, whose gameplay was uneven and more static, although it was possible to move and aim simultaneously. But we must not misunderstand the words of the developers, since being more voted to the action of this Resident Evil 3 Remake does not mean that players will be able to perform crazy and crazy stunts that we usually see in the ring of wrestling matches on zombies and monstrosities of various kinds as in some of the most recent episodes of the series.

Waiting to find out more details on the gameplay, we remind you that the game will be available starting next April 3, 2020 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. In the last hours I have also appeared on Steam, the platform on which it is now possible to book the game, the minimum requirements of the PC version of Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Did you know that, according to the latest rumors, a trailer for Resident Evil 3 Remake entirely dedicated to Carlos could soon arrive?