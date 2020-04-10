Resident Evil 3 Remake update fixes issues on Xbox One X

Share it:

Capcom asked us, this week, whether or not we want more remakes of the Resident Evil saga in the future. And the answer seems to be being affirmative. Not surprisingly, many players are delighted with the end result of Resident Evil 3 Remake. However, there were still some players who were not being able to enjoy the experience at its best.

We are referring to Xbox One X users, who have experienced some major technical issues with the game. Now, a patch has been released that fixes all of them. Here we tell you the details.

To be more specific, the game had performance problems on the Xbox One X system. And although the game worked perfectly at 4K, it could be annoying problems that also did not occur on other platforms such as PS4 Pro. In any case, the new version 1.05 is already available (via Gamingbolt).

Capcom has not shared information about the items that have been improved, but it does indicate that it aims to improve Xbox One X performance with the game. Also, the weight of the update is really a pittance: you only need space for 100 MB.

Remember that Resident Evil 3 is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. In addition, it comes with the multiplayer mode Resident Evil Resistance, which is a totally independent game that we get with the package without any additional cost. It is a multiplayer in which one side assumes the role of the "Brain" and the rest that of survivors.

The objective is evident on each side. The Brain, which as its name suggests refers to a single player, is responsible for sending monsters to survivors from an adjoining room. For their part, the latter must try to collaborate to survive the waves.