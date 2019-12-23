Resident Evil 3 Remake: This is the Russian model that puts face to Jill Valentine

Share it:

At this point there are many already the characters of the Resident Evil saga that we have seen represented through a remake or a remastering. And the truth is that Capcom has always opted to reinterpret them graphically, beyond the technology of each moment. But if there is a character that will really have a more radical change, this will be Jill Valentine in the next Resident Evil 3 Remake. Now, we understand why.

In fact, the model that lends its face to Jill Valentine has been made known through Instagram. This is the Russian model Sasha Zotova, whose resemblance to the original character of the saga is quite surprising. Even more than seen in one of the films of the franchise.

This is the message that Zotova has shared through his official account on the well-known social network: "Dear friends, I am pleased to announce that I became Jill Valentine's prototype in Resident Evil 3 Remake. It is a great honor for me to work with Capcom and be the face model of a cult character and join the RE family. Thank you to Jill Valentine fans for their kindness and courtesy. ". Below you can see the original publication.

Remember that Resident Evil 3 Remake will arrive on April 3, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. And considering that its development is about to be completed, it is quite complicated that there is a delay that prevents it.

This is the description of the game that Capcom does: "Resident Evil 3 develops amid the outbreak of the T virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis, an intelligent humanoid weapon desasaplanded for brutality, whose persecution of the STARS member, Jill Valentine, made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with a high-powered arsenal and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will mutilate, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the way to his target. ".

Sources: Gamingbolt / Instagram