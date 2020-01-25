Resident Evil 3 Remake: the PC version will be protected by Denuvo

Share it:

Confirmation has just arrived directly from the official Steam page about the presence of the highly talked-about protection system Denuvo in the PC version of the Resident Evil 3 remake.

According to what was stated on the page dedicated to the game on the Valve client, the game will be protected by the anti-tamper just like its predecessors, which should therefore protect sales at least for the first few weeks / months from the release. The news came not without surprising some fans, convinced that the DRM could not arrive in the new remake following its removal from Resident Evil 2 Remake just a few months ago.

We remind you that Resident Evil 3 Remake will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from April 3, 2020 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. To accompany the release of the standard version there will also be the Collector's Edition of Resident Evil 3 Remake complete with a Jill Valentine figurine, already finished at almost all authorized Italian dealers.

About the Capcom horror series, it seems that the development of Resident Evil 8 has restarted from scratch in recent months and that the Osaka company is working on a new Resident Evil not yet announced.