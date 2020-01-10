Resident Evil 3 Remake: spotted new images for Carlos and Jill

Share it:

A few months to the publication of the Remake of Resident Evil 3 and the community of fans is eagerly waiting to get their hands on the production.

It is therefore not surprising that an interesting report has spread rapidly. It looks like the profile Instagram of the French division of Capcom has published two images dedicated to the universe created by the developers. In particular, the latter, as you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, portray the characters of Jill Valentine and of Carlos Oliveira, both immortalized in full-length poses. The images, it is reported, were however later removed from the social account of Capcom France, on which they are not currently available.

Pending any further information regarding the sighting, we remind that Masao Kawada and Peter J. Fabiano, producer of Resident Evil 3 Remake, have recently released some interesting statements. Among the latter, in particular, there is confirmation that the Capcom game is currently 90% complete. The work on the makeover therefore seems to be proceeding smoothly in view of the game's onset PlayStation 4, Xbox One is PC, set for the next April 3, 2020. Pending the fateful date, we report that on the pages of Everyeye you will find a video dedicated to the history of Nemesis.