Resident Evil 3 Remake: revealed the weight of campaign and multiplayer

Thanks to an update of the official Resident Evil 3 Remake page on the Xbox One digital store, it is now possible to find out how much space we will have to free up on our hard disks to play the single player and multiplayer modes, entitled Resistance.

By carefully observing all the information on the cards of the two products (by purchasing Resident Evil 3 Remake you will still be entitled to RE Resistance), you can find that the campaign will have a weight of 21.93 GB, while the 4v1 multiplayer will weigh 20.47 GB. Although it is the size of the game in its version for the Microsoft console, it is very likely that also on PC and PlayStation 4 we will have to download about 43 GB of data, with a little extra for PC gamers who want to enable Ultra HD textures, which usually need an extra download.

Waiting to find out more details on the weight of the game on the various platforms, we remind you that the arrival of Resident Evil 3 Remake on the shelves is expected for April 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Did you know that thanks to a recent leak, the number of unlockable achievements and trophies in Resident Evil 3 Remake could have been revealed online? Thanks to some recent statements by the development team, it also emerged that Resident Evil 3 Remake is much more action than the remake of the second chapter of the Capcom horror series.