Resident Evil 3 Remake: revealed the number of achievements of the Capcom game?

Following the results achieved by Resident Evil 2 Remake, many fans of the series have called for the realization of such an operation also for the third chapter of the horror saga.

After a long period crowded with uncertainties and persistent rumors, during the most recent PlayStation State of Play Capcom finally revealed the actual existence of the project. But not only: in conjunction with the reveal of the game, the software house has also announced the publication date, set for the 3rd April next year. Spring 2020 therefore it will mark the return of Jill Valentine's adventures to the gaming market, in a suit specially renewed for the occasion.

The announcement was also recently followed by the opening of the pre-orders of Resident Evil 3 Remake on Steam. And it is precisely from the platform that information concerning the achievement number that will be present within the title. According to what reported by GameRant, the latter should be thirty-two in total. If confirmed, this figure would be slightly lower than the unlockable achievements in Resident Evil 2 Remake, which could boast a further nine.

Pending any further news in this regard, we remind you that the remake will include some changes compared to the original Resident Evil 3.