Resident Evil 3 Remake: New images, details and trailer of Nemesis

The first trailer of Resident Evil 3 Remake He already set the bar high. He even anticipated us, with little more than a silhouette, how Nemesis would look in the game. However, the new video not only teaches us the worst nightmare of the saga in action and in depth, but also reveals new details of the game. Then we tell you all the keys, apart from showing you the new images, in a gallery at the end of the news.

From the outset, it has been confirmed that Nemesis will be much more powerful in this remake than in the original game. Both because of the incredible healing abilities that the monster will have, as well as the fact that it will add a greater repertoire of abilities to its already extensive capacity for destruction.

That way, Nemesis will be able to send viscous appendages to attack targets from a distance. And unlike the original, where it was possible to defeat him (not without spending all the ammunition first), here it will be practically impossible to do so. Which suggests that the tension of having to escape from him will be even greater.

And speaking of persecutions, like Tyrant in Resident Evil 2 Remake, Nemesis will not quote a hair at the time of appearing at any time. That is, it will not necessarily be where it appeared in the final game, but will appear very regularly and when it pleases. Something logical, considering that its objective is to eliminate Jill and the other members of S.T.A.R.S.

Finally, the new images have also revealed other interesting details, such as the return of the Hunters. Those monsters capable of decapitating us in a heartbeat. Its desasapland is slightly different than we know it, but they are still as recognizable. Then we leave you with all the new images that have been published.