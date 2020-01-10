Resident Evil 3 Remake: new details emerge on Nemesis and multiple endings

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New details continue to arrive on the remake of the third chapter of Resident Evil 3 and, after having revealed some information on the amount of unpublished content in the game, here are other features that emerge about the game from the last issue of the magazine PlayStation Official Magazine UK.

A user on the ResetEra forum managed to get their hands on the print magazine in advance and revealed the main information on the Capcom title revealed within it. Among the main changes compared to the original game we find for example a Nemesis much more refined: it seems that the development team has recreated the creature in real size so as to capture its model and insert it in the title using the photogrammetry technique. It is not the only aesthetic aspect of the monster that has received all this attention, however, since it will be moved by an artificial intelligence much more advanced than that of Mr. X of Resident Evil 2 Remake. As far as exploration is concerned, the possibility of exploring the has been confirmed play areas with much more freedom than the original, although it is not an open world. Areas available include roads, shops, the Stagla petrol station, Raccoon Press offices and the hospital.

Moving on to the gameplay, the presence of Carlos as a playable character and the possibility of making choices in various points of the adventure has been denied. This also means that the game will not include multiple endings, as well as will not implement the Mercenaries mode appreciated in other chapters of the series. If instead you are wondering which creatures we will find in the game, the presence of the is certain mutant worms.

To close the information published in the magazine is a small gem on the sound compartment, which according to the developers will play a central role in survival in Raccoon City and will serve to anticipate the moves of opponents hidden in the shadows.

We remind you that Resident Evil 3 Remake will hit the shelves of all stores starting April 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game will also include the Resistance multiplayer mode, which will have no connection with the story of RE3 Remake.