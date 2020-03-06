Entertainment

Resident Evil 3 Remake: Nemesis will sneak into the safe room and more news

March 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
With his relaxing music, his trunk to store our things and, of course, with the typewriters with which to save our progress. So were those named as "Safe Room" by Capcom in the Resident Evil saga. They were, in the past, considering that new information about Resident Evil 3 Remake. And quite interesting, too.

The fact is that Capcom did not hesitate when he said that Nemesis would leave Tyrant of Resident Evil 2 Remake in diapers. Basically, you can sneak into these "safe rooms" to which we referred. Then we tell you that and also the rest of the news announced.

In any case, all the information has come through an interesting report, of practically 10 pages, of the new OXM number (us via Reddit and @Nibellion). And according to the information revealed, Nemesis will be able to enter the safe rooms as long as it is chasing you at that time. Therefore, to enter them safely, you must first mislead him.

The article has also made it clear that some elements that were already present in the original title will be maintained. For example, the red barrels, which we can decide whether to use against the zombies or to reserve for a later time when Nemesis appears there. In addition, if we manage to beat the powerful monster from a certain point in history, it will drop special and rare objects.

From there, the most interesting element that this report has revealed is the fact that Raccoon City will be much larger than before. Apparently, Capcom has desasaplanded much of the city so that it can be explored in depth.

It is obviously not an open world, but it will allow us to explore many streets and even shops and buildings in the city. Therefore, it is expected that there are multiple paths with which to reach the same goal. Oh, and it seems, there will be a quick trip through the subway to investigate the city with some freedom.

