Resident Evil 3 Remake: Nemesis will be even more advanced than Mr. X, Capcom promises

Peter Fabiano, producer of the Resident Evil series, had a long chat with the editorial staff of Official PlayStation Magazine. In addition to confirming that Project REsistance will not be canonical, he also got to talk about the development process of Nemesis, the fearsome main antagonist of Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The producer said that the team in charge of bioarm development has not only drawn inspiration from the work done on Resident Evil 2 Remake's Tyrant Mr. X, but he is also attempting to overcome it.

"The development processes of Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 2 have some points in common, and both used the RE Engine. We obviously implemented some elements born from what we learned from the Tyrant of RE2, but Nemesis has its own way of generate terror, and is a tireless pursuer capable of using weapons, "said Fabiano. "During development, our director saw what the Resident Evil 2 team did last year with the Tyrant, and has decided to do better with Nemesis. When we approached Nemesis' design and artificial intelligence, we were impressed with what the team did with the Tyrant, but at the same time we wanted to make sure we gave Nemesis its own brand of terror. You will see it when you play the title. "

Will Capcom succeed? We will find out next April 3, when Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.