Resident Evil 3 Remake: Nemesis hunts for prey in the scary new video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Capcom's leaders publish a new Resident Evil 3 Remake movie focused on Nemesis, the scary creature that will keep us company for the duration of the adventure that we will live as Jill and Carlos.

The new video packaged by the Japanese videogame giant lives up to the word given by the RE3 authors to offer us an experience with a much more action approach, with a Nemesis equipped with a decidedly more refined artificial intelligence.

The Tyrant who will hunt us in the Raccoon City recreated by Capcom, therefore, promises to give a hard time even to the most expert Resident Evil player, especially by virtue of the unpublished attacks and new animations that Nemesis will show off in the continuation of the plot. The trailer then accompanies a series of ingame images that portray the enemies, the main characters, the settings and, of course, thatwardrobe with two doors of Nemesis.

To help us outline the narrative contours of the dark-colored adventure that awaits us in April with the release of the current-gen re-edition of RE3, Capcom has also created a card that describes the new characters that will animate the story of this blockbuster:

Brad Vickers : He is one of the survivors of the Mansion accident (pictured in the original Resident Evil) and helped investigate Umbrella Corp. Being one of the last surviving members of S.T.A.R.S. in Raccoon City, he's in the sights of Nemesis.

: He is one of the survivors of the Mansion accident (pictured in the original Resident Evil) and helped investigate Umbrella Corp. Being one of the last surviving members of S.T.A.R.S. in Raccoon City, he's in the sights of Nemesis. Mikhail Victor : The commanding officer of the U.B.C.S. he is a leader with years of military and command experience. Mikhail was seriously injured on his team's mission to evacuate survivors from Raccoon City. Despite the dire circumstances, he still does everything he can to help civilians and his platoon. It is his transportation to save the citizens of Raccoon City who convince Jill to help their cause.

: The commanding officer of the U.B.C.S. he is a leader with years of military and command experience. Mikhail was seriously injured on his team's mission to evacuate survivors from Raccoon City. Despite the dire circumstances, he still does everything he can to help civilians and his platoon. It is his transportation to save the citizens of Raccoon City who convince Jill to help their cause. Nicholai Ginovaef : This team leader of the U.B.C.S. he is incredibly resistant, cold and calculating, willing to make the sacrifices necessary for the mission and its gains. Nicholai considers Jill a "tender heart" and as such will be killed sooner or later.

: This team leader of the U.B.C.S. he is incredibly resistant, cold and calculating, willing to make the sacrifices necessary for the mission and its gains. Nicholai considers Jill a "tender heart" and as such will be killed sooner or later. Tyrell Patrick : This member of the U.B.C.S. is an experienced veteran who specializes in hacking and disabling security devices. Tyrell provides valuable support from the rear.

: This member of the U.B.C.S. is an experienced veteran who specializes in hacking and disabling security devices. Tyrell provides valuable support from the rear. Murphy Seeker : This member of the U.B.C.S. and former Marine U.S. he is an exceptional sniper. Like Mikhail, he is also seriously injured during the Raccoon City mission.

: This member of the U.B.C.S. and former Marine U.S. he is an exceptional sniper. Like Mikhail, he is also seriously injured during the Raccoon City mission. Dario Rosso : He is a civilian met by Jill in a warehouse in the city of Raccoon City and who is recovering from the shock of losing his family. Dario rejects Jill's request to flee the dilapidated city.

: He is a civilian met by Jill in a warehouse in the city of Raccoon City and who is recovering from the shock of losing his family. Dario rejects Jill's request to flee the dilapidated city. Hunter: Both Jill and Carlos will encounter this terrifying new monster in Resident Evil 3. These biological weapons were created by combining the genetic material of humans and reptiles, creating an incredibly fast and powerful opponent.

At this point we just have to leave you to the new video of Resident Evil 3, but first we remind you that the Capcom blockbuster horror is scheduled for release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One for the 3rd April. If you are interested, on these pages you will find our special video on the history and identikit of Nemesis.