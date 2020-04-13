Resident Evil 3 Remake may not receive any DLC

Share it:

Resident Evil: Resistance aside, which by its nature will continue to receive Capcom's support through content and updates, everything seems to indicate that the Japanese company is not in the task of releasing DLC ​​for Resident Evil 3 Remake.

And according to Dusk Golem, who is a renowned insider who has already hit the nail on the head on multiple occasions in the past, the reason is that the team behind this remake is already busy with another production. Something that would marry the latest information that tells us of a possible reimagination of Resident Evil 4.

The information has come as a result of certain users asking (on Twitter) about the possibility that RE3 Remake received small downloadable content as it happened with the reinvention of Resident Evil 2. To which Dusk Golem has responded as follows: "Everyone asks me about the RE3 DLC. The honest answer is I don't know. That being said, I see it as highly unlikely because as far as I know the work on RE3 ended some time ago. M-Two is working on another game. . ".

On the other hand, in the event that the development of Resident Evil 4 by M-Two is finally confirmed, it could not be ruled out that another team was in charge of some downloadable content for Resident Evil 3 Remake. In fact, Capcom has already confirmed that they will continue to update Resident Evil: Resistance for a long time. Without going any further, next Friday, April 17, 2020, Jill Valentine will come to the independent multiplayer, as a playable character.

Finally, Dusk Golem has also taken the opportunity to talk about what he knows about the future of the saga and about the possible Resident Evil 4 Remake. This is what he has commented on the matter: "Shinji Mikami, director of the original, has given his approval and has given limited help because he's busy with GhostWire from Tango. I know a bit more about RE4, but to be honest, RE8 is the next RE and I think it deserves attention now, it could be excellent. ".