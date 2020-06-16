Resident Evil 3 Remake: many new gameplay screenshots appear with Jill and Nemesis

Share it:

In the past few hours many have appeared on the net new screenshots of Resident Evil 3 Remake, which appear to have been stolen and not officially shared by Capcom.

The shots (visible at the link published at the bottom of the news), are taken from different stages played and portray the protagonist Jill Valentine while facing the fearsome Nemesis, what appears to be the new one version of the Grave Digger and other amenities. All screenshots feature a GamerGen watermark on the bottom right, and appear to have been taken during a game session. It is possible that the site in question had the opportunity to test the game, and then spread the material prematurely, without respecting the embargo imposed by Capcom. To date, we have had the opportunity to see several movie trailers, but only a few flashes of the actual gameplay of survival horror.

Resident Evil 3 Remake, remember, will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd. While waiting for the title to hit the shelves, we tried to imagine who would win in a clash between Mr. X and Nemesis and we retraced the history of the development of Resident Evil 3, the original chapter published in the now distant 1999.