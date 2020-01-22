Resident Evil 3 Remake Collector's Edition Announced

Share it:

After the wave of delays that have occurred in recent days, one of the biggest beneficiaries could be Resident Evil 3 Remake. Game that will arrive on April 3, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and whose Collector's Edition has just been announced by Capcom and Koch Media. A luxury edition with varied and very detailed extras that can already be booked right now. Here we tell you all the details.

This limited edition will be called Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition. As we said, it is already possible to reserve it in the chains of stores attached to the promotion in Europe, and of course it will arrive for all the platforms on which the game comes out. But … what does it include? To start with, a physical copy of Resident Evil 3 with a lenticular case and a high quality Jill Valentine figure.

As if that were not enough, we will also receive an illustration book, a double-sided poster with the Raccoon City map, and even the Resident Evil 3 soundtrack on two discs. Without a doubt, the best possible way to return to Racoon City in this game that, on the other hand, takes place both before and after the events reported in Resident Evil 2. Next we leave you with an image of the Collector's Edition.

As for the remake, we can expect a title that will not only make use of the same engine as Resident Evil 2 Remake to offer very powerful graphics, but also promises to go one step further in other aspects. Without going any further, you will present a completely independent multiplayer (Resident Evil: Resistance).

In addition, Capcom has already confirmed that this remake will apply even more changes with respect to the original than seen in the reimagining of Resident Evil 2. And that will imply a greater role of some secondary characters, or the return of classic enemies of the saga.