Resident Evil 3 Remake: Classic Suit Skins Will Go On Sale

Until today, the classic costumes of Resident Evil 3 Remake, based on what the characters wore in the original PSX game, were only available as an incentive for Capcom's title reservation.

However, the Japanese company has just announced that they will soon be available through additional paid content that will reach the digital stores of PS4, Xbox One and PC. Here we tell you more details about it.

First of all, it is important to comment that the announcement has come through the official account of the saga on Twitter. But only on the Japanese account. That does not mean that the content will arrive in that territory exclusively, but it is true that it has not been specified if the date will be the same here, or if the price will be the equivalent in the change to dollars and euros.

In any case, it has been announced that the classic costumes for Carlos and Jill will be available to buy very soon. Specifically, from next May 7, 2020. And the tweet ensures that they will cost 300 Japanese yen, which is equivalent to approximately three euros. It is to be expected that, finally, both the date and the prices will be, at least, similar in Europe.

ジ ル ＆ カ ル ロ ス ク ラ シ ッ ク コ ス チ ュ ー ム パ ッ ク 一般 配 信 が 決定！

「バ イ オ ハ ザ ー ド RE: 3」 限定 特 典 DLC と し て 配 信 さ れ た "ジ ル & カ ル ロ ス ク ラ シ ッ ク コ ス チ ュ ー ム パ ッ ク" が 5 月 7 日 よ り 一般 配 信 が ス タ ー ト 価 格 は 300 円 (税 込) 原作 デ ザ イ ン を モ チ ー フ に し た コ ス チ ュ ー ム セ ッ ト だ..# バ イ オ 3 # RE3 pic.twitter.com/osDmZ1Wp8H – バ イ オ ハ ザ ー ド (カ プ コ ン) (@BIO_OFFICIAL) April 28, 2020

If you have not yet enjoyed Resident Evil 3 Remake, remember that the game is still in line with the successful remake of Resident Evil 2 released last year, also on PS4, Xbox One and PC. And that just means that a wonderful adventure with him awaits you. And on top, with the "tired" Nemesis chasing the poor and tormented Jill Valentine. You can read the analysis that we published in his day here.