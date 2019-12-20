Resident Evil 3 Remake: Capcom talks about the changes

Share it:

As with the remake of the second part, Resident Evil 3 Remake It will have many changes with respect to the original PlayStation. Something we all knew, but of which Capcom has given more details today. Everything, with that same idea of ​​turning the remake into a kind of "reimagining" of the classic.

In this way, the Japanese company has confirmed that there will be changes in the playable development, following the trail of what was seen in the previous remake, as in the plot and the characters. The information, which we have known thanks to a broadcast of the Capcom TV program (we via Wccftech), also suggests that there will be an extension of the story through giving more weight to the survivors of Racoon City.

The fact is that in the last Capcom TV, producer Masachika Kawata confirmed that Resident Evil 3 Remake will have some events in history that will change dramatically. In addition, it confirms that with this RE3 they do not pretend to be as faithful to the original as with the 2 (probably because of the mysticism that was behind the second installment). In return, they want to give much more depth to certain characters.

Kawata has also wanted to exemplify that idea. Specifically, ensuring that Dario, one of the secondary Jill Valentine had, will have much more presence throughout the game. On the other hand, he has also commented that the enemies will receive a great face wash. Especially the Hunter Beta, which beyond a different aspect, will also have to adapt to the playability of this remake.

Remember that the game has its expected release date for April 3, 2020. It will reach both PS4 and Xbox One and PC. And in addition, your purchase will involve making the asymmetric multiplayer Resident Evil: Resistance.

