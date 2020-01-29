Resident Evil 3 Remake: Capcom says Nemesis has learned from Mr. X

Share it:

It was to be expected, taking into account Capcom's previous statements, as well as the character's own nature in the original game. But the point is that Nemesis will be even more powerful and fearsome than we thought of Resident Evil 3 Remake. Now, the creative team behind the title not only confirms that it will appear more frequently than Mr. X, but also assures that his intelligence will leave Tyrant's behind …

It has been confirmed by Peter Fabiano, producer of this remake that, as you will remember, will arrive on the market on April 3, 2020 (PS4, Xbox One and PC). As he said, in an interview for the Gamesradar media, these improvements on Nemesis have been possible thanks to the superposition of developments between the remake of RE2 and that of RE3.

This is what he said about the comparison between Nemesis and Tyrant: "Well, Nemesis is a nightmare without ties in comparison, hunting Jill relentlessly all over Raccoon City, a threat that cannot be stopped or contained. We certainly take some elements we learned from building the RE2 Tyrant, but Nemesis is its own terror mark and a relentless pursuer who can use weapons. ".

In addition, Fabiano's statements make it clear that some surprise with Nemesis also awaits us when the game arrives: "During the development, our director saw what the team did with Tyrant in RE2 last year and was determined to overcome it with Nemesis. When considering Nemesis desasapland and artificial intelligence, we were impressed by what the RE2 team had done with Tyrant, but we wanted to make sure that Nemesis offered his own fear. You'll see it when you play. ".

Finally, Nemesis aside, Fabiano has also used the interview to confirm that we can expect to see the interconnected stories of Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield and Jill Valentine with a much greater depth than in the original game.

