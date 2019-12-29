Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, story and identikit of a monster in a video

Share it:

Nemesis is one of the most fascinating characters in the Resident Evil universe, we delve into its history by discovering its origin and evolution of the monster protagonist of RE3.

Among the many new graphics and gameplay (with a much more action approach) that we will experience re-wearing the role of Jill and Carlos, the Tyrant that will hunt us for the entire duration of the history of the current-gen remake of RE3 will represent a real constant, both for those approaching this title only now but also, and above all, for long-term users.

Of all the factors that could determine the success or failure of the remake of the blockbuster horrorin fact, Nemesis is certainly one of the most decisive elements, hence the curiosity that assails us, thinking back to what happened in the past and what awaits us for the April 3, 2020, with the release of the title on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake debut trailer, on the other hand, showed the new face of Nemesis and raised further questions about the changes that the Capcom team may have made to update this digital energumen. For any further information on the history and evolution of the Tyrant of RE3, we therefore leave you with our special video and, if you have not read it yet, the article by Giuseppe Carrabba on Resident Evil 3 and fifty shades of Nemesis.