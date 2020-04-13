Resident Evil 3 distributes more than 2 million copies in less than a week

Share it:

Five days after the outstanding remake of Resident Evil 3 It exceeds two million units sold by Capcom to businesses worldwide and players.

Approximately 50% of sales have been in digital format and in general they are scandalous figures considering that the original game sold 3.5 million units throughout its life.

Incidentally, Capcom has also shared the sales figures that Resident Evil 2 adds today, a remake released in January 2019 and that already exceeds 6.5 million units sold.

In total, this horror franchise, which is one of the most historical videogames for many reasons, has placed more than 95 million videogames in the homes of half the planet. And that figure corresponds to December 31, 2019, so we would have to add those two million from the last game and what the remasters of others have sold in these months.

At the moment there are strong rumors that speak of Resident Evil 4 as the next chosen to launch in the form of a remake sometime in 2022. Similarly, numerous details have been revealed about the supposed Resident Evil 8 that would be released next year.

Right now Capcom has its sights set on continuing to update Resident Evil: Resistance, the multiplayer section of Resident Evil 3 to which new characters such as Jill Valentine and other news will be arriving about which the Japanese developers have not yet spoken.