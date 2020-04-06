Entertainment

Resident Evil 3 board game seeks funding on Kickstarter

April 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The team at Steamforged Games, specialized in converting video game franchises into board games, return to the fray with a project to adapt the new Resident Evil 3 to the same format that Resident Evil 2 already adapted to last year.

The projects of this firm usually take very little time to be financed by the great legion of followers that they have thanks to the fantastic finish they achieve in their products and the success of their adaptations.

The funding campaasapland will kick off on April 28 on Kickstarter and they promise a survival horror-based experience with over 19 hours of narrative campaasapland for up to four players.

Resident Evil 3 Board Game - Box, Models and Cards

There will also be the opportunity to play unique scenarios for short games and to overcome them we will be able to choose several of the game's heroes such as Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliviera.

"Players must manage resources carefully, make smart and meaningful decisions, and pay attention to potential surprises that bring tension to the board. Board Tension is a mechanic inherited from the Resident Evil 2 board game that will surprise players with unexpected threats that replicate the terrifying suspense of the video game"

The campaasapland can now be followed on Kickstarter and if it reaches 2,500 followers, a Jill Valentine figure in the biker outfit will be unlocked. Right now they already exceed 1,300 followers.

On other occasions we have told you about other projects of this team such as the board games of Resident Evil 2, Dark Souls and Horizon Zero Dawn.

